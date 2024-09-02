Kolkata: Junior doctors march seeking resignation of police commissioner

Junior doctors of different medical colleges on Monday took out a rally to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal, accusing him of inaction in stopping vandalism at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on 14 August.

Meanwhile, welcoming the arrest of former R.G. Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh by the CBI on Monday as a step in the right direction, protesting junior doctors at R.G. Kar said there was no question of ending their agitation as justice for the gruesome murder of their colleague is still pending.

Doctors participating in the march were stopped by guardrails put up by the police on B.B. Ganguly Street leading to Lalbazar, but asserted that their rally was peaceful and representatives wanted to meet the police commissioner.

They, however, demanded that the rally be allowed to move further ahead towards the police headquarters, maintaining that it was stopped at a distance from Lalbazar. The agitating junior doctors then sat on the street, shouting slogans.