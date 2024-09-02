CBI arrests ex-R.G. Kar hospital principal over 'financial irregularities'

People familiar with the development said the ED has taken cognizance of a CBI first information report (FIR) in the matter to file its enforcement case information report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In its FIR registered on the directions of Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had, on Sunday, raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute, which is under scanner following the alleged rape and murder.

Ghosh has already undergone a polygraph test along with four other doctors, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, and a former civic volunteer and main accused Sanjay Rai — the latter being the prime suspect in the alleged rape and murder. The body of the 31-year-old trainee was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of 9 August, and Rai arrested a few hours later based on CTV footage.