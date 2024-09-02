CBI arrests ex-R.G. Kar hospital principal over 'financial irregularities'
Sandip Ghosh's arrest marks a crucial development in the ongoing probe into alleged rape and murder of a doctor on 9 August
After over a fortnight of questioning, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has arrested Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on Monday evening, days after the Central investigating agency registered a corruption case against him and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure.
Ghosh had been in the eye of a storm ever since the alleged rape and murder of a young postgraduate doctor at the hospital on 9 August. Her death triggered an avalanche of protests throughout the city and West Bengal, with people from all walks of life joining in, including members of the medical profession, and raising a chorus for ‘justice’ through the country.
People familiar with the development said the ED has taken cognizance of a CBI first information report (FIR) in the matter to file its enforcement case information report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In its FIR registered on the directions of Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI had, on Sunday, raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute, which is under scanner following the alleged rape and murder.
Ghosh has already undergone a polygraph test along with four other doctors, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, and a former civic volunteer and main accused Sanjay Rai — the latter being the prime suspect in the alleged rape and murder. The body of the 31-year-old trainee was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of 9 August, and Rai arrested a few hours later based on CTV footage.
