BJP workers trying to loot booths in Mainpuri, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 7 May, alleged that the BJP workers were trying to loot booths in the state's Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and detaining people from opposition parties in police stations.

"In Mainpuri, BJP people are trying to loot booths. They are detaining opposition people in police stations," Yadav said without giving details.

The Lok Sabha seat went to polls in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Yadav, who cast his vote in Saifai (Etawah) for Mainpuri constituency where his wife and sitting MP Dimple Yadav is in the fray, also claimed that there is a power tussle going on within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and, therefore, its leaders give statements for "self-appeasement".

He alleged rigging of votes at some places and said, "Information is coming from some places that the government is using force. It is heard that officers have been deployed outside polling booths."

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said the BJP government could not give minimum support price to the farmers and more than a thousand farmers lost their lives in the agitation against "the three black farm laws".