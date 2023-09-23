BJP youth leader Karan Banka dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A BJP member associated with the Delhi state unit of the party's youth wing, who shot himself on Wednesday, 20 September, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday morning, an official said.

Karan Banka, a resident of Greater Kailash 1, was facing financial difficulties and needed money, the initial probe revealed.

According to police, they received a late-night call on Wednesday informing them that at around 12.30 pm, Banka had slipped in the bathroom, resulting in a head injury. He was subsequently admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.

"The station house officer of GK police station, along with staff, arrived at the hospital. It was discovered that Karan had suffered a gunshot wound, which he had inflicted on himself in his bathroom," said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.