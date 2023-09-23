BJP youth leader Karan Banka dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Karan Banka, a resident of Greater Kailash 1, was facing financial difficulties, the initial probe has revealed
A BJP member associated with the Delhi state unit of the party's youth wing, who shot himself on Wednesday, 20 September, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday morning, an official said.
Karan Banka, a resident of Greater Kailash 1, was facing financial difficulties and needed money, the initial probe revealed.
According to police, they received a late-night call on Wednesday informing them that at around 12.30 pm, Banka had slipped in the bathroom, resulting in a head injury. He was subsequently admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.
"The station house officer of GK police station, along with staff, arrived at the hospital. It was discovered that Karan had suffered a gunshot wound, which he had inflicted on himself in his bathroom," said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.
"The gunshot had an entry wound on the right temple and an exit wound on the left. Karan had a personal personal security officer, and the firearm used in the incident was licensed and belonged to the PSO," said the DCP.
Initial inquiries suggest that Karan was actively involved in politics. "In recent times, he had been facing financial difficulties and had been seeking investments from people he knew," the DCP said.
"Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, 23 September. Appropriate legal action is being pursued in this matter" the DCP added.
