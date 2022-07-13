Delhi: 45 hand guns seized from 2 passengers at IGI

"The passengers were intercepted by the Customs officers when they had crossed the green channel of the arrival hall and were approaching the east gate," the official said.



"Jagjit Singh was carrying two trolley bags which were handed over to him by his elder brother Manjit Singh, who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day Jagjit and Jaswinder arrived from Vietnam," the official said, adding after this Manjit managed to slip out of the airport.



He said that Jaswinder Kaur was also an active part of the plan and helped remove and destroy the tags of both the trolley bags containing 45 guns.



"Both the accused passengers have admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling of 25 pieces of assorted guns from Turkey," said the official.