BJP's Hyderabad candidate booked for hurting religious sentiments

An FIR was registered against the BJP's Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said on Sunday, 21 April.

A purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week.

The complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on 17 April, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said.