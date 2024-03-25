BJP's Kurseong MLA to contest as Independent against party's LS nominee

BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Monday, 25 March, announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate in the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat against the party's nominee Raju Bista.

Sharma, while speaking to PTI over the phone, said he would remain within the BJP while contesting as an Independent and the party can take any disciplinary action it desires but he does not intend to sever ties with the party on his own.

"Bista is not my candidate. We do not want an outsider. It is unfortunate that the BJP could not find any 'Bhumi Putra' (son of the soil)," Sharma said.

He said this was the fourth time that a person not hailing from the Darjeeling hills was nominated by the BJP, and such candidates "do not raise the real issues of the people".

"This is a slap on the face of the 17 lakh voters of Darjeeling hills," he added.