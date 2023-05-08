BJP's Manikanta Rathod booked for 'murder' in Rajasthan 'death threat' to Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajasthan Police has booked Manikanta Rathod, a BJP candidate in upcoming Karnataka assembly poll, and local BJP MLA Madan Dilawar with charges of murder and criminal intimidation for their remarks against Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior officer said on Monday.

The FIR has been filed at Sanjay Circle Police Station at the complaint of Congress state secretary Ram Singh Kaswan.

According to Kotwali ACP Narendra Kumar, an FIR has been registered against BJP Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar and Manikanta Rathod, a BJP contender in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election. "As one of the accused, Madan Dilawar, is a sitting MLA, the matter will be investigated by the CB-CID," said Kumar, who is also the investigating officer in the case.