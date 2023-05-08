Kharge makes emotional appeal on home turf, says he is Karnataka's 'Bhoomi Putra'

Making an emotional appeal to voters in his home turf on the last day of campaigning, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked them to take pride in the fact that he as a "bhoomi putra" of Karnataka had been made AICC president, and sought a win for the Congress in that name.

Stating that he was 81 years old and if someone wanted to finish him off, they could, he said he would until his last breath he continue to fight for the poor and try to protect their interests.

Congress had recently alleged that an assassination plot had been hatched to "wipe out" Kharge, his wife and his entire family by a BJP candidate. It had shared an alleged audio recording of the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district, Manikanta Rathod, in which he is heard purportedly saying in Kannada that he would wipe out "Kharge, his wife and children".