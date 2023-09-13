BJP's sanatan dharma agenda aimed at hiding failures, says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, 13 September, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of raking up the sanatan dharma issue to divert the attention of people from its failures and corruption.

In a statement, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, called upon the party cadres to talk more about corruption under the BJP just like DK chief K Veeramani has said.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has not fulfilled any of his poll promises from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre has lost the people’s trust and was engaged in a publicity spree.