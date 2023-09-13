BJP's sanatan dharma agenda aimed at hiding failures, says MK Stalin
The DMK chief criticised PM Modi for unfulfilled 2014 promises, claiming the BJP lost public trust due to excessive PR campaigns and is threatened by the INDIA bloc's recent by-election victories
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, 13 September, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of raking up the sanatan dharma issue to divert the attention of people from its failures and corruption.
In a statement, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, called upon the party cadres to talk more about corruption under the BJP just like DK chief K Veeramani has said.
The Tamil Nadu chief minister lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has not fulfilled any of his poll promises from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
He said that the BJP government at the Centre has lost the people’s trust and was engaged in a publicity spree.
"This failure of the BJP has to be highlighted by the DMK and the constituents of the (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) front during the campaign," he said.
Stalin also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in recent reports has exposed the Centre's "scams" under seven schemes, to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.
He said that to hide this scam, the BJP has taken up the sanatan dharma issue. He also said that the BJP was scared of the INDIA bloc, noting that the Alliance has secured massive victories in the recent by-elections.
