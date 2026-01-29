Black box of ill-fated aircraft recovered, to ensure time-bound inquiry: Ministry

Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) were deployed to the crash site to examine the wreckage and gather evidence. According to the ministry, a three-member team from the AAIB headquarters in Delhi and another three officers from the DGCA’s Mumbai regional office reached the site on January 28. The Director General of AAIB, GVG Yugandhar, also arrived the same day to oversee the investigation.

The ministry said the probe has been initiated under Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025, and will be conducted strictly in line with established Standard Operating Procedures and laid-down guidelines.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe,” the statement said, stressing that findings will be based on technical analysis and evidence collected on the ground.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the crash, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others. Police officials said investigations are underway to examine all circumstances surrounding the incident.

As per procedure, the ADR will be transferred to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will take up the case after receiving inputs and findings from the AAIB’s technical investigation, police said.

