'Black days' ahead if Modi govt is not defeated, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the country will see "black days" if the Modi government is not defeated.

Speaking about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray, in an interview to his party mouthpiece 'Saamana' which appeared in its Sunday edition, said the people of India will decide the future of their leaders.

"The future of the country will be peaceful and democracy will thrive if the present government is defeated...else the country will see black days. Acche din (good days) never came, but black days will..," he claimed.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also alleged that protection of the corrupt is the "Modi guarantee".