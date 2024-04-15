Uddhav cites 'split two parties' comment by Fadnavis to counter Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday countered Union home minister Amit Shah, who had said a day earlier that the BJP had not engineered splits in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), by citing Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' recent "came back after splitting two parties" statement.

Addressing a poll rally at Sakoli town in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Shah had claimed that the Shiv Sena and NCP split owing to "Uddhav's love for his son (Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA) and Sharad Pawar's love for his daughter (Baramati MP Supriya Sule)".

Asked about the statement, Thackeray said, "Amit Shah should not forget that his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis had proudly claimed he came back to power by breaking two parties. Shah and his party leaders must at least maintain a common political line."

On 18 March, Fadnavis had countered the jibes he was subjected to over his "I will be back" 2019 Assembly poll campaign line by claiming that he did return to power (in June 2022 following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde) and that too "after splitting two parties".

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022, causing the collapse of Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, while the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP broke into two factions after his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the ruling alliance in July 2023.