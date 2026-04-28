Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on 28 April said the blast on a dedicated freight corridor railway track near the Shambhu area in Patiala district was an attempted detonation and not a low-intensity explosion as initially suspected.

The person allegedly trying to carry out the detonation died in the blast, police said.

The explosion took place around 10 pm on Monday near Bothonia village on the Shambhu-Ambala freight rail corridor.

Police said an unidentified body was found blown to pieces at the site, with remains scattered across the railway track stretch.

The blast also damaged the track and created a small crater beneath the railway line.

‘Not a low-intensity explosion’

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said investigators initially treated the incident as a low-intensity blast, but subsequent findings pointed to an attempted detonation.

“Late night, we had received information about a low intensity explosion at a railway track near Shambhu-Haryana border. Immediately, I, along with the deputy inspector general of police and other senior officials, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation,” Sharma said.

“We found that it was not a low intensity explosion but an attempted detonation,” he added.