Blast near army cantt area in Amritsar, hours after explosion in Jalandhar

Punjab was jolted by two explosions within hours on Tuesday night, one outside the Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar and another near an Army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar. Police said no injuries were reported, even as investigations into both incidents gathered pace.

The first blast occurred around 8 pm in Jalandhar, triggering panic near the BSF complex. CCTV footage showed a sudden explosion followed by a plume of smoke, with an unidentified man seen running for cover. The impact damaged a traffic signal pole, shattered windowpanes of a nearby shop, and destroyed a parked scooter.

Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said an Activa scooter parked near the gate had caught fire. “The owner, Gurpreet Singh, is cooperating fully with the investigation,” she told reporters. Locals said the vehicle burst into flames moments after a loud sound, with one relative of the owner recounting that he had just approached the scooter when the incident occurred.

Barely three hours later, a second explosion was reported around 11 pm in Khasa, near an army cantonment in Amritsar. Amritsar (Rural) senior superintendent of police Suhail Mir Qasim said police teams rushed to the spot after receiving reports of a loud blast.