Blue-light glasses not helpful for eye health, sleep quality: Study

Spectacles that are marketed to filter out blue light probably make no difference to eye strain caused by computer use or to sleep quality, according to researchers, including one of Indian-origin.

Blue-light filtering lenses, also known as blue-light blocking spectacles, have been increasingly prescribed or recommended, often by optometrists, since the early 2000s.

Researchers from the UK and Australia reviewed data from 17 randomised controlled trials from six different countries and found no evidence that blue-light filtering lenses protect against damage to the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.