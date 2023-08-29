B'luru: Burqa-clad girl, friend threatened for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’; police action sought

The Bengaluru police have been urged to take action against a youth who allegedly threatened a burqa-clad girl and a skull cap-wearing boy for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

After a video went viral showing the burqa-clad girl and the skull cap-wearing youth chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’, a youth threatened them on social media saying they would be "cut into pieces" if they dare to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in that attire.

In the video, the accused youth could be heard telling them to first take off the burqa and the skull cap, and then say whatever they want.

A social media user going by the name 'Right Wing Guy' later posted the threatening video tagging the Bengaluru police and sought action.