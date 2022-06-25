B'luru civic bodies under fire over substandard road work during PM's visit

Bengaluru Civic bodies, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) have come under scanner as the issue of substandard work during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is being discussed at the national level.



N.R. Ramesh, BJP President for Bengaluru South, told IANS on Saturday that he has sought information about the road works taken up during PM Modi's visit through RTI with authorities. "Once I get the information, I will lodge a complaint against the responsible authorities, officers and other parties involved. We are against corruption," he said.



Sources explained that the contractors had allegedly thrown all guidelines to the air while constructing roads ahead of the PM's visit. It is alleged that instead of emulsion, kerosene was used which brings down the costs greatly and bitumen which has to be laid at the 110 to 140 degree temperature, has been laid at below 90 degree temperature. The responsible engineer who should have ensured this, has turned a blind eye, they said.



If proper emulsion is used and bitumen is laid on road with appropriate temperature, even if the road work is done amid rains, the roads won't develop cracks or cave in, the sources explained.