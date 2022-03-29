B'luru father-daughter death case: 2 officers held, later released on bail

Two officers attached to the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) were arrested, but released the same day by the Karnataka Police in connection with the electric transformer blast case in which a father and daughter riding a scooter were burnt to death in Bengaluru's Manganahalli on March 23.



The arrested persons, identified as Dinesh, an Assistant Engineer and Mahantesh, a junior engineer, were both working for Bescom. The police arrested them on Monday and released them on station bail by the evening.



The family of the victims and eyewitnesses have alleged gross negligence on the part of Bescom authorities. Though the local residents had lodged a complaint regarding the oil leakage from the electric transformer the staff allegedly turned a blind eye resulting in the tragic mishap.



The department has ordered an inquiry into the incident following the incident. One of the accused officers, Dinesh, was transferred to the division a month ago. The locals said that the complaint regarding the electric transformer was given two days ago through the helpline. They have also called up the authorities after noticing fire in the transformer on the day of occurrence of the tragedy.