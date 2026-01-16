BMC elections see turnout dip to 52.94 pc, down from 55.53 pc

Voter participation in Mumbai’s civic elections fell to 52.94 per cent, marking a decline from the 55.53 per cent recorded in the previous Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in 2017, officials said on Friday.

Data released by the civic body showed stark variations across the city. Ward 114 in suburban Bhandup registered the highest turnout at 64.53 per cent, while ward 227 in the Colaba area of south Mumbai recorded the lowest participation, with just 20.88 per cent of voters casting their ballots.

Of the more than 10.3 million eligible voters in India’s financial capital, just over half turned out to vote on Thursday. Polling was held between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm, with the final turnout figure confirmed by the BMC more than 15 hours after voting concluded.

Officials said counting of votes will begin at 10 am on Friday at 25 designated centres across the city.

Turnout figures released during the day indicated a slow start, with only 6.98 per cent voting by 9.30 am. Participation rose gradually to 17.73 per cent by 11.30 am, 29.96 per cent by 1.30 pm and 41.08 per cent by 3.30 pm, before picking up marginally towards the close of polling.

While short queues were seen at many polling stations in the morning, longer waiting times emerged by midday at some booths. Crowds remained moderate through the afternoon and evening. Several political leaders and public figures were among those who voted during the day.