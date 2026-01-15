Early turnout nears 7 pc as polling begins for BMC elections in Mumbai

An average voter turnout of 6.98 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, civic officials said.

Polling began at 7.30 am under tight security arrangements and will continue until 5.30 pm. According to data released by the BMC, voter participation varied sharply across wards by 9.30 am. The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was reported from ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs recorded the lowest turnout at 1.68 per cent.

The Mumbai polls form part of elections being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday. Statewide, about 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

The spotlight remains firmly on the BMC, India’s richest civic body with an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore. As many as 1,700 candidates are contesting for 227 seats in the civic elections, which are being held after a delay of four years.