BMC halts bullet train work at BKC over violation of pollution norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an immediate suspension of construction work at a key site of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project, citing repeated violations of air pollution control norms.

Civic officials said a stop-work notice was issued on Wednesday to contractors operating at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) site after inspections revealed serious lapses in dust suppression and air quality management. The order directs contractors to cease all construction-related activities until full compliance with mandated mitigation measures is ensured.

The action follows sharp criticism from the Bombay High Court, which earlier this week accused the civic body of effectively turning a “blind eye” to Mumbai’s worsening air pollution. The court questioned why the BMC had approved more than 125 large construction projects — collectively valued at over Rs 1,000 crore — in an already congested city, and warned that no further permissions should be granted if pollution levels continue unchecked.

The bullet train project is being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a joint venture between the Union Railway Ministry and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to civic officials, all activities involving excavation, digging and large-scale earth movement at the BKC site have been halted with immediate effect.