BMC halts bullet train work at BKC over violation of pollution norms
Stop-work notice at BKC site follows court’s sharp rap and repeated dust-control violations
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an immediate suspension of construction work at a key site of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project, citing repeated violations of air pollution control norms.
Civic officials said a stop-work notice was issued on Wednesday to contractors operating at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) site after inspections revealed serious lapses in dust suppression and air quality management. The order directs contractors to cease all construction-related activities until full compliance with mandated mitigation measures is ensured.
The action follows sharp criticism from the Bombay High Court, which earlier this week accused the civic body of effectively turning a “blind eye” to Mumbai’s worsening air pollution. The court questioned why the BMC had approved more than 125 large construction projects — collectively valued at over Rs 1,000 crore — in an already congested city, and warned that no further permissions should be granted if pollution levels continue unchecked.
The bullet train project is being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a joint venture between the Union Railway Ministry and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
According to civic officials, all activities involving excavation, digging and large-scale earth movement at the BKC site have been halted with immediate effect.
Work will be allowed to resume only after contractors demonstrate full adherence to air pollution and dust control guidelines. Some preparatory or ancillary activities may be permitted, but only with explicit civic clearance.
This is the second regulatory action taken against the contractors at the site. On December 2, the BMC had issued a show-cause notice after inspection teams found multiple breaches of pollution mitigation norms. A follow-up inspection conducted earlier this week revealed that corrective steps were either only partially implemented or failed to meet prescribed standards, prompting the corporation to impose stricter measures.
Officials said inspections flagged a range of deficiencies, including barricades that did not meet required height norms, delays in installing air quality monitoring systems, uncovered vehicles ferrying construction material, lack of water sprinkling on internal roads to control dust, and improper storage and handling of construction debris.
The civic body has made it clear that the stop-work order will remain in force until all mandated dust suppression and air pollution control measures are fully put in place and verified at the site.
The Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, stretching 508 km, is India’s first bullet train project and one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure initiatives.
