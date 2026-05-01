Boat capsizes at Bargi Dam, nine dead as rescue teams search for missing
Dozens rescued after tourist vessel overturned in a storm, an overnight operation is ongoing
A large-scale rescue operation was underway late on Thursday after a tourist cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, leaving at least nine people dead and several others unaccounted for.
Talking to PTI Videos, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said, "Four bodies were recovered on Thursday, while five were found in the early hours during the rescue operation, taking the toll to nine."
As many as 22 people have been rescued so far, he said.
Officials said around 40 to 45 passengers were on board the vessel when it overturned near Khamariya Island, roughly 300 metres from the embankment.
According to Bargi City Superintendent of Police Anjul Mishra, the accident occurred following a sudden change in weather, with strong winds and a storm causing the boat to lose balance and capsize.
Rescue efforts, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local police and other agencies, have been ongoing since the incident was reported. Teams continued operations into the night, using searchlights despite poor visibility and intermittent rainfall.
In a dramatic rescue, SDRF personnel managed to save a passenger who had been trapped inside the submerged vessel for nearly three hours by cutting through the hull. The boat has since been secured with ropes as attempts continue to retrieve it from the reservoir.
Authorities said coordinated underwater and surface searches are being carried out on a war footing to trace those still missing.
An official from the state tourism department, Yogendra Richhariya, said the vessel involved in the incident was built in 2006 and had a capacity of 60 passengers. It was the only operational cruise boat at the site, as another vessel is currently out of service.
The district administration has set up a control room at the collector’s office in Jabalpur to assist families and share updates. A helpline has been activated for those seeking information about missing passengers.
State minister Rakesh Singh visited the site to review the situation and oversee rescue efforts. He said the administration and emergency teams were responding swiftly to the crisis.
Chief minister Mohan Yadav has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives, while the state government will cover medical treatment for the injured.
Officials said rescue operations will continue through the night as teams intensify efforts to locate the remaining passengers and bring the situation under control.
With IANS inputs
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