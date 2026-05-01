Boat capsizes at Bargi Dam, nine dead as rescue teams search for missing

A large-scale rescue operation was underway late on Thursday after a tourist cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, leaving at least nine people dead and several others unaccounted for.

Talking to PTI Videos, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said, "Four bodies were recovered on Thursday, while five were found in the early hours during the rescue operation, taking the toll to nine."

As many as 22 people have been rescued so far, he said.

Officials said around 40 to 45 passengers were on board the vessel when it overturned near Khamariya Island, roughly 300 metres from the embankment.

According to Bargi City Superintendent of Police Anjul Mishra, the accident occurred following a sudden change in weather, with strong winds and a storm causing the boat to lose balance and capsize.

Rescue efforts, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local police and other agencies, have been ongoing since the incident was reported. Teams continued operations into the night, using searchlights despite poor visibility and intermittent rainfall.

In a dramatic rescue, SDRF personnel managed to save a passenger who had been trapped inside the submerged vessel for nearly three hours by cutting through the hull. The boat has since been secured with ropes as attempts continue to retrieve it from the reservoir.

Authorities said coordinated underwater and surface searches are being carried out on a war footing to trace those still missing.