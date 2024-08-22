Bodies of trainee, instructor found in Jharkhand dam, search continues for missing aircraft

The bodies of the trainee pilot and his instructor, who were on board the two-seater aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, were found in the Chandil dam on Thursday, officials said.

The trainer aircraft, a Cessna 152 belonging to a private aviation company, however, could not be traced during the day and the search operation will continue on Friday.

While the body of trainee pilot Shubhrodeep Dutta, a resident of Adityapur near Jamshedpur, was found in the morning, that of pilot-in-command Captain Jeet Satru Anand who hailed from Patna was located later.

The aircraft went missing after taking off from the Sonari aerodrome on Tuesday, following which a search operation was launched in the nearby areas, including the reservoir of the dam.

Villagers had claimed that an aircraft crashed into the water body on Tuesday. "Post-mortem examination of both the bodies will be conducted at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jamshedpur," an official said.

A 19-member team of the Indian Navy came from Visakhapatnam following a request of the Seraikela-Kharswan district administration to conduct the search operation. "The search operation was called off for the day at 6 pm due to inclement weather. It will be resumed tomorrow as the aircraft could not be traced," Chandil sub-divisional officer Subhra Rani told PTI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation along with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Directorate of Flying Training (DFT) and Directorate of Airworthiness (DAW) into the incident, they said.