Bodies of two missing rescue workers found in Telangana

Meanwhile, the body of a 52-year-old man was also found in Godavari river near Kotilingala village of Velgatur mandal in Jagtial district. Locals found the body floating in the river and informed the police. He was identified as Bhagvad Das Dangal, a resident of Maharashtra.



However, a journalist of a Telugu television channel, who was washed away on Tuesday, remained untraced. Zameeruddin, who was working for NTV, washed away along with the car in which he was travelling in the overflowing water on the road. Another person Lateef, who was travelling with Zameeruddin, managed to escape by holding a tree.