Body of 5-year-old missing girl found in sack near Aluva market

The body of a five-year-old girl, who was missing, was found in a sack in Aluva market in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Saturday.

The daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar was abducted from her home by Ashfak, an outstation worker reportedly from Assam.

Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar told media persons that the body of the missing girl was found in a sack. Ashfak is in police custody since morning and he was in an inebriated state.