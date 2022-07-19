Body of construction worker found, 18 missing in Arunachal border

A district official said that the 19 workers, mostly from Assam, went missing last week from the road construction site and the body of one of them was recovered from nearby Kumey river.



The area is extremely remote with mountainous terrains and dense jungles. Extensive search operations are going on, the official said, adding that police and administrative officials also left for the site where one body was found early this morning.



The BRO has been constructing several infrastructural projects along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Local villagers and police feared that all the workers might have drowned in the Kumey river.