A GRP team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The loco pilot of a Sealdah-bound local train told police that a man suddenly came onto the tracks and was hit by the train, dying on the spot.

The deceased's identity was established later that night, following which police contacted his family members, including his married daughter and brother, Subir Chatterjee.

According to the family, Chattopadhyay's wife had died earlier. He had reportedly left a letter at home before leaving that day. His daughter told police that the letter mentioned that he could be found in the Ballygunge or Sealdah GRP area.

His brother subsequently visited the Jadavpur GRP police station and completed the necessary formalities.

A Sealdah GRP official said the body would be sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Police have also recorded the statement of the loco pilot concerned.

While investigators suspect suicide, they are yet to establish whether the letter recovered from the house was written by Chattopadhyay himself. Police are also questioning family members to understand the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

The Railway Police are investigating the case.