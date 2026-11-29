Body of ex-DCP found at railway track in Kolkata, suicide suspected
Police suspect suicide after the 73-year-old was hit by a Sealdah-bound local train; his family said he had left a letter at home
GRP recovered the body of former Kolkata Police DCP Prabir Kumar Chattopadhyay (73) from railway tracks between Baghajatin and New Garia stations
Police suspect suicide after the 73-year-old was hit by a Sealdah-bound local train; his family said he had left a letter at home
Police are probing the circumstances surrounding his death, verifying the letter's authenticity and awaiting the post-mortem report
The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body of a former Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police from railway tracks between Baghajatin and New Garia stations on the Sealdah South section on Saturday evening, Bengal Police said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Prabir Kumar Chattopadhyay, 73, a resident of Bidhanpalli in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area. Police suspect that he died by suicide after allegedly jumping in front of a moving local train. However, the circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.
According to railway police, the Jadavpur GRP received information from the station master on Saturday evening after a passenger reported seeing an elderly man's body on the tracks between Baghajatin and New Garia stations.
A GRP team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The loco pilot of a Sealdah-bound local train told police that a man suddenly came onto the tracks and was hit by the train, dying on the spot.
The deceased's identity was established later that night, following which police contacted his family members, including his married daughter and brother, Subir Chatterjee.
According to the family, Chattopadhyay's wife had died earlier. He had reportedly left a letter at home before leaving that day. His daughter told police that the letter mentioned that he could be found in the Ballygunge or Sealdah GRP area.
His brother subsequently visited the Jadavpur GRP police station and completed the necessary formalities.
A Sealdah GRP official said the body would be sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Police have also recorded the statement of the loco pilot concerned.
While investigators suspect suicide, they are yet to establish whether the letter recovered from the house was written by Chattopadhyay himself. Police are also questioning family members to understand the circumstances that may have led to the incident.
The Railway Police are investigating the case.