Bogtui carnage: PIL in Calcutta HC challenging state compensation

To recall, after the Bogtui massacre, Chief Minister Mamata Baneerjee announced compensation and employment to the families of the victims. She announced a one-time compensation of Rs 5,00,000 to each family in addition to another Rs 1,00,000 for the reconstruction of the houses burnt down in the carnage. In addition to that she announced another Rs 50,000 for every child injured in the carnage.



On April 4, 2022, the chief minister handed over letters of employment on compassionate grounds to ten persons, all members of the victims' families. The employment was for Group D posts. For the first year, the employment will be contractual and each person will get a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. After a year they will be made permanent.