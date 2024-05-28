Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport, 176 passengers evacuated

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, 28 May, prompting authorities to evacuate 176 passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave.

The pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note "bomb blast @ 30 minutes", following which he informed the control room.