Bomb threat to Rajasthan HC’s Jaipur Bench; email mentions RDX, CJI visit
Security teams, including bomb and dog squads, found no threats; court resumed at 11 am, 30 minutes late
The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court was placed on high alert on Friday after receiving yet another bomb threat, marking the tenth such threat to the court since late October 2025.
The threatening email warned, “Cancel the CJI’s visit. Clear the high court by 12 noon. RDX bombs have been planted,” prompting immediate security measures and temporary disruption of proceedings.
Security agencies conducted a thorough sweep of the high court premises, including deployment of bomb and dog squads, but found no suspicious objects. Court proceedings resumed at 11 am, approximately half an hour behind schedule.
The threat coincided with the scheduled visit of Surya Kant, who is set to inaugurate a three-day seminar on cybersecurity at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. A similar bomb threat had been received just a day earlier, on Thursday, resulting in another security sweep.
Since 31 October 2025, the Jaipur Bench has reported multiple threatening emails: six in December 2025 (on the 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th) and three in February 2026 (on the 6th, 17th, and 19th), raising serious concerns over court security and the misuse of cyber tools to disrupt judicial functioning.
Cyber law experts noted that while tracing the sender of such emails can be challenging due to the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which constantly mask IP addresses, it is not impossible. VPN providers maintain internal logs, and with legal cooperation, authorities can track the origin of the threats to identify the perpetrators attempting to sabotage court operations.
The repeated incidents underscore the increasing vulnerabilities of judicial institutions to cyber-enabled threats and the critical need for robust security protocols, especially ahead of high-profile visits such as that of the CJI.
With IANS inputs
