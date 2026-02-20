Bomb threat to Rajasthan HC’s Jaipur Bench; email mentions RDX, CJI visit

The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court was placed on high alert on Friday after receiving yet another bomb threat, marking the tenth such threat to the court since late October 2025.

The threatening email warned, “Cancel the CJI’s visit. Clear the high court by 12 noon. RDX bombs have been planted,” prompting immediate security measures and temporary disruption of proceedings.

Security agencies conducted a thorough sweep of the high court premises, including deployment of bomb and dog squads, but found no suspicious objects. Court proceedings resumed at 11 am, approximately half an hour behind schedule.

The threat coincided with the scheduled visit of Surya Kant, who is set to inaugurate a three-day seminar on cybersecurity at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. A similar bomb threat had been received just a day earlier, on Thursday, resulting in another security sweep.