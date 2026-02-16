Schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara evacuated after bomb threat emails
Police launch investigation as 13 institutions in Gujarat receive hoax messages claiming explosives on campus
At least 13 schools in Gujarat’s cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara were evacuated on Monday after receiving emails threatening bomb attacks, prompting large-scale security operations and precautionary closures.
Officials confirmed that seven schools in Ahmedabad and six in Vadodara had received the messages, which claimed explosive devices had been planted on their premises. Authorities were also examining reports that up to three additional schools might have received similar emails.
In Ahmedabad, the schools that reported threats included Asia School in Vastrapur, A-One School in Satellite, DAV International School in Makarba and Ankur International School. In Vadodara, Urmi School, D.R. Amin School and Nalanda School were among those affected. Other institutions in both cities were placed on alert as checks continued.
Following the alerts, school administrations informed the police and dismissed students as a precaution. Campuses were cleared to allow bomb detection and disposal squads, dog units and local police teams to conduct detailed searches. In Vadodara, the hostel at Urmi School was also evacuated.
Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police (crime) in Ahmedabad, said seven schools in the city had received the emails and that inspections were under way. “Nothing suspicious has been found so far. We are registering an FIR against the sender of the emails,” he said.
Vadodara police commissioner Narasimha Komar described the threats as appearing similar to previous hoax messages. He said specialised teams, including bomb squads, had been deployed across affected campuses. “We will register an FIR and take appropriate action. Six schools have been confirmed so far, and we are verifying reports regarding two to three more,” he said.
Vehicles parked within school grounds were also searched, and fire brigade teams remained on standby during the operations.
As of Monday afternoon, no explosives or suspicious objects had been discovered. Police said efforts were ongoing to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible.
With IANS inputs
