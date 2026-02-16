Schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara evacuated after bomb threat emails

At least 13 schools in Gujarat’s cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara were evacuated on Monday after receiving emails threatening bomb attacks, prompting large-scale security operations and precautionary closures.

Officials confirmed that seven schools in Ahmedabad and six in Vadodara had received the messages, which claimed explosive devices had been planted on their premises. Authorities were also examining reports that up to three additional schools might have received similar emails.

In Ahmedabad, the schools that reported threats included Asia School in Vastrapur, A-One School in Satellite, DAV International School in Makarba and Ankur International School. In Vadodara, Urmi School, D.R. Amin School and Nalanda School were among those affected. Other institutions in both cities were placed on alert as checks continued.

Following the alerts, school administrations informed the police and dismissed students as a precaution. Campuses were cleared to allow bomb detection and disposal squads, dog units and local police teams to conduct detailed searches. In Vadodara, the hostel at Urmi School was also evacuated.