Bombay HC clears way for 26/11 handler Abu Jundal trial

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 3 November cleared the way for the long-delayed trial of Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, an alleged LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) handler accused of training the gunmen who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, by setting aside a trial court order that had directed authorities to hand over confidential documents to the accused.

Investigators allege that Ansari trained the attackers in Hindi, local etiquette and Mumbai’s geography to help them blend in and avoid suspicion. His voice is believed to be among those intercepted in control-room recordings from Pakistan's Karachi, from where handlers were accused of issuing real-time instructions to the attackers.

Ansari has claimed that he was arrested in Saudi Arabia and deported to India, and had sought documents to support this version. Challenging his version, Delhi Police have maintained that he was apprehended outside Delhi airport after returning to India. He was deported from Saudi Arabia in June 2012 following Indian authorities confirming his identity using DNA samples obtained from his family in Beed, Maharashtra.

A bench of Justice R.N. Laddha allowed a petition filed by Delhi Police and the civil aviation and external affairs ministries challenging the special court’s 2018 directive to furnish specific documents sought by Ansari. The trial had been stalled since that year pending adjudication of the plea.

Authorities argued that the documents Ansari sought related to confidential diplomatic and security communications and were not required for his defence.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the trial court order was 'bad in law' and could compromise sensitive information. Upholding the petition, the high court quashed the earlier directive, enabling the trial to resume.