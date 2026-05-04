Bombay HC grants bail to activist Gadling in Elgar Parishad case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to activist Surendra Gadling, who was arrested in 2018 in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case, citing his prolonged incarceration and the unlikelihood of the trial beginning soon.

A bench led by Justice A.S. Gadkari, while hearing Gadling’s plea, also observed that all other accused in the case have already been granted bail, and that he should receive the same relief on grounds of parity.

With this order, all those arrested in the over eight-year-old case are now out on bail. Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist, had died in custody in July 2021 while awaiting trial.