Elgar Parishad case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in jail without trial

Former Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu — arrested in the Elgar Parishad case — was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which said his continued detention for over five years without trial could not be justified.

A division bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and R.R. Bhonsale, which had reserved its order in early October, directed Babu’s release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, with sureties of an equal amount.

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) sought a stay on the bail order to move an appeal before the Supreme Court, but the bench declined the request, noting both the prolonged incarceration and the fact that the trial is “not likely to complete soon”.

Babu, full name Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, was arrested in July 2020. The 59-year-old academic, who taught in the English department at Delhi University, has been lodged at Taloja Central Jail since his arrest.

Babu’s counsel Yug Mohit Chaudhary argued that charges were yet to be framed and a discharge application remained pending before the trial court.

He also pointed out that several co-accused — eight in total — had already been granted bail by either the High Court or the Supreme Court, and therefore Babu was entitled to the same relief on grounds of parity and prolonged incarceration.