Bombay HC orders restoration of family members' names deleted from Goa electoral rolls during SIR

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restore the names of a Goa resident and five members of his family in the electoral rolls after they were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Goa bench of the high court, comprising Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar, issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Paresh Salgaonkar and his family members, residents of the Santa Cruz Assembly constituency.

The petitioners had challenged the deletion of their names after the ECI rejected their Form 8 application seeking a change of address.

Advocate Vivek Rodrigues, who represented the family, told reporters that the court had directed the ECI to restore their names to the electoral rolls within 10 days.

Rodrigues said Salgaonkar had been enrolled as a voter and had exercised his franchise since 1995. However, his name was deleted after he shifted residence, despite submitting Form 8 for the address change.