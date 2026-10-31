SIR targets PDA voters; CEC must be removed: SP

SP MP Harendra Malik calls the Special Intensive Revision a “direct assault” on backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

He claims the exercise is being used to delete marginalised communities’ names from electoral rolls.

Malik backs a resolution against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at an INDIA bloc programme.

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik on Saturday described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “direct assault” on backward classes, Dalits and minorities, claiming the exercise was being used to strip voters from these communities of their place on the rolls.

Speaking at the INDIA bloc’s “public impeachment” programme, Malik supported a resolution moved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He demanded Kumar’s removal, saying it was necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy.

Malik rejected the characterisation of SIR as a routine administrative exercise, accusing those conducting it of attempting to influence elections.

“The SIR is not a standard procedure; it is an attempt to influence elections through ‘match-fixing.’ It is a direct assault on the ‘PDA,’” he said.