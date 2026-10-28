INDIA bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar at Kharge’s residence on 30 Oct
Opposition parties shift event after Congress alleges denial of permissions; move comes ahead of 1 November rally over electoral irregularities
INDIA bloc to hold its ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on 30 October.
Congress alleges authorities denied permission to hold the event at Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan.
The event is planned as a curtain-raiser for the bloc’s 1 November rally over alleged electoral irregularities.
The INDIA bloc will hold its planned ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence in New Delhi on 30 October, after the Congress alleged that it was denied permission to organise the event at Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan.
Sources said Kharge’s residence at 10, Rajaji Marg has been finalised as the venue for the event, which is intended to serve as a curtain-raiser for the opposition bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on 1 November.
The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of attempting to silence criticism after allegedly denying permission for the event. The party has accused Kumar of electoral irregularities and demanded his resignation.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the government-run Ashok Hotel had initially granted permission to host the event but withdrew it following police intervention.
He said the Congress had booked Ramlila Maidan from 25 October to 3 November and decided to shift the event there. However, he alleged that police stopped workers from setting up infrastructure at the venue.
Venugopal, who visited the grounds on Tuesday with Delhi Congress leaders to review preparations for the 1 November rally, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of being behind the alleged restrictions.
“This means it is not the Delhi Police's decision. It is the decision of PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah and they are protecting their pet Gyanesh Kumar,” he alleged.
In a post on X, Venugopal accused the government of trying to suppress those seeking to defend democracy and said the Congress would continue its campaign until Kumar was removed.
The planned ‘public impeachment’ and the 1 November rally are part of a series of protests by the Congress and other opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged electoral irregularities.
The INDIA bloc comprises 21 parties that have planned the campaign against Kumar, according to Venugopal.