INDIA bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar at Kharge’s residence on 30 Oct

INDIA bloc to hold its ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on 30 October.

Congress alleges authorities denied permission to hold the event at Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan.

The event is planned as a curtain-raiser for the bloc’s 1 November rally over alleged electoral irregularities.

The INDIA bloc will hold its planned ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence in New Delhi on 30 October, after the Congress alleged that it was denied permission to organise the event at Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan.

Sources said Kharge’s residence at 10, Rajaji Marg has been finalised as the venue for the event, which is intended to serve as a curtain-raiser for the opposition bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on 1 November.

The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of attempting to silence criticism after allegedly denying permission for the event. The party has accused Kumar of electoral irregularities and demanded his resignation.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the government-run Ashok Hotel had initially granted permission to host the event but withdrew it following police intervention.