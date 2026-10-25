Kharge demands voting by ballot papers, annulment of polls for last 2 yrs

Mallikarjun Kharge demands a halt to the SIR exercise and ballot papers for future elections.

Congress president calls for annulment of assembly polls held over the past two years.

Kharge alleges vote theft in four states and attacks the BJP over caste discrimination.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday demanded an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the annulment of all assembly elections held over the past two years and the use of ballot papers in all future polls.

Addressing an event in Patna marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Krishna Singh, popularly known as Sri Babu, Kharge described protests against the SIR exercise as a “second war of independence”.

Alleging manipulation of electoral rolls and deletion of opposition supporters’ names, Kharge questioned the integrity of the electoral process and the Election Commission.

“Governments stolen through ‘vote chori’ in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra must be removed,” he said, urging people to take to the streets to defend their rights and the Constitution.

Kharge alleged that the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP was deepening divisions in the country. “As long as RSS ideology is not eliminated, there will be no peace in the country,” he said.

Demanding ballot papers for future elections, the Congress president said the move would ensure transparency and restore public confidence in the electoral process.