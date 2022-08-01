Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing of pleas against renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing of two petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities, noting that nothing will be done with any "electrifying speed" by the government.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Kishore Sant said there was no urgency to hear the two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) now and posted it for hearing on August 23.

"There is no urgency. There are so many holidays this month. You (petitioners) expect the government to work? Even on working days, they (government) don't work," Justice Varale said.

"Nothing will be done with any electrifying speed (by the government) which the petitioners are apprehending," the court added.