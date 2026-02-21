Bombay High Court moved against Maharashtra’s withdrawal of 5% Muslim quota
PIL challenges state’s decision to scrap decade-old reservation in education and public jobs
The Maharashtra government’s decision to revoke the 5 per cent reservation for the Muslim community in educational institutions and public employment has been challenged before the Bombay High Court.
The Hindu reported that Advocate Ejaz Naqvi has filed a public interest litigation seeking to quash the government resolution issued on 17 February 2026, which formally cancelled a December 2014 order granting the quota. The petition is expected to be mentioned for urgent listing.
The resolution, issued by the state’s Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, not only rescinds the earlier decision but also halts the issuance and verification of caste certificates for applicants who had been claiming benefits under the Muslim reservation category.
In the plea, Naqvi argues that the withdrawal is arbitrary and lacks adequate justification, particularly as the policy had remained in force for nearly a decade. The petition raises concerns over the uncertainty faced by students and job applicants who were in the process of availing themselves of the quota.
The 5 per cent reservation for Muslims was introduced in 2014 ahead of the Assembly elections by the then Congress-NCP government. At the same time, a 16 per cent quota was proposed for the Maratha community. According to the petition, the proposal for the Muslim quota was placed before the cabinet by then Minority Welfare Minister Naseem Khan and approved unanimously.
Both measures subsequently encountered legal challenges. The Maratha quota was ultimately struck down by the Supreme Court, while the Muslim reservation also came under judicial scrutiny.
The present petition contends that the state’s decision to withdraw the quota a decade later represents a regressive move that could adversely affect a socially and educationally disadvantaged section of the population. The matter is likely to reignite political and legal debate over affirmative action policies in Maharashtra.