Bombay High Court moved against Maharashtra’s withdrawal of 5% Muslim quota

In the plea, Naqvi argues that the withdrawal is arbitrary and lacks adequate justification, particularly as the policy had remained in force for nearly a decade. The petition raises concerns over the uncertainty faced by students and job applicants who were in the process of availing themselves of the quota.

The 5 per cent reservation for Muslims was introduced in 2014 ahead of the Assembly elections by the then Congress-NCP government. At the same time, a 16 per cent quota was proposed for the Maratha community. According to the petition, the proposal for the Muslim quota was placed before the cabinet by then Minority Welfare Minister Naseem Khan and approved unanimously.

Both measures subsequently encountered legal challenges. The Maratha quota was ultimately struck down by the Supreme Court, while the Muslim reservation also came under judicial scrutiny.

The present petition contends that the state’s decision to withdraw the quota a decade later represents a regressive move that could adversely affect a socially and educationally disadvantaged section of the population. The matter is likely to reignite political and legal debate over affirmative action policies in Maharashtra.