Bombay High Court orders CBI investigation into Disha Salian’s death

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in June 2020.

The court clarified that no person should be treated as an accused unless the investigating officer finds sufficient evidence against them during the inquiry.

The direction came while the court was hearing a petition filed by Salian’s father, Satish Salian, alleging shortcomings in the Mumbai Police’s investigation into his daughter’s death.

Nilesh Ojha, the lawyer representing Satish Salian, told IANS that the court had directed the CBI to record the petitioner’s statement, register a First Information Report and appoint a senior officer to lead the investigation.

According to Ojha, the agency has also been instructed to obtain all relevant records from Malvani Police Station.