Bombay High Court orders CBI investigation into Disha Salian’s death
Court directs agency to register an FIR and examine relevant records while cautioning against naming anyone without evidence
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in June 2020.
The court clarified that no person should be treated as an accused unless the investigating officer finds sufficient evidence against them during the inquiry.
The direction came while the court was hearing a petition filed by Salian’s father, Satish Salian, alleging shortcomings in the Mumbai Police’s investigation into his daughter’s death.
Nilesh Ojha, the lawyer representing Satish Salian, told IANS that the court had directed the CBI to record the petitioner’s statement, register a First Information Report and appoint a senior officer to lead the investigation.
According to Ojha, the agency has also been instructed to obtain all relevant records from Malvani Police Station.
“The court has made it clear that action must be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. At the same time, no person should be named as an accused without evidence,” he said.
Ojha added that the petitioner would be entitled to challenge any closure report submitted by the CBI and file a protest petition.
The lawyer had previously alleged that influential individuals and some senior police officers were involved in suppressing the case despite legal provisions requiring an FIR to be registered.
Reacting to the court’s decision, Satish Salian said he was confident that the investigation would establish the truth.
“It has been a six-year fight. I always had faith that the truth would come out. Action should be taken against whoever is found guilty. Anyone who has done wrong must face the consequences,” he told IANS.
Disha Salian died on 8 June 2020 after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.
With IANS inputs