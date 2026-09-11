Bombay HC slams Palghar police probe into Sena workers’ hospital attack

Bombay High Court on Friday, 11 September once again pulled up Palghar police over their “lackadaisical” investigation into the alleged assault of medical staff and vandalism at a private hospital by Shiv Sena workers, calling the probe “ridiculous and seriously flawed”.

A bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Kamal Khata directed the additional inspector-general of police, Konkan division, to examine the investigation and submit a report to the court on 17 September stating whether the action taken by Palghar police was legally proper.

The court observed that the action taken so far appeared to be “merely superficial and seemed to have been carried out in a manner that would ultimately benefit the accused”.

The bench questioned several aspects of the investigation, from the preparation of the panchnama or spot inspection report to entries made in the station case diary.

The incident took place between the night of 5 and 6 September, when several Sena workers allegedly barged into Relief Hospital in Palghar, where injured ‘govindas’ who had participated in the Janmashtami dahi handi celebrations on 5 September were admitted.