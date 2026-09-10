‘Whole city is full of filth’: Bombay HC tears into BMC over garbage

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 10 September came down heavily on the Mumbai civic body over garbage piling up on city roads, saying the "whole city is full of filth" and warning that it would hold ward officers accountable if the situation did not improve.

Hearing a batch of petitions on pollution in the vicinity of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), observing that the "entire municipal machinery is inactive".

The bench also advised the civic body to use social media influencers to spread the message of cleanliness, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi some time ago. "Everywhere there is only filth. We will take action against the BMC officers. Seems like the machinery is not working. You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city?" the bench said.

While the municipal commissioner and senior officials had initiated some measures, the situation on the ground showed little improvement and ward officers were apparently not doing their jobs, the court said.

The bench also suggested that the Maharashtra government consider imposing heavy fines and initiating criminal prosecution against those who litter or dump garbage on public roads.