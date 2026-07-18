Bombay High Court stays bail of Shiv Sena corporator accused of assaulting doctors
Court directs Ramesh Mhatre to surrender by Sunday, calls lower court’s bail order ‘perverse’
The Bombay High Court on Saturday stayed the bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who is accused of assaulting doctors and nurses at a civic hospital in Thane district, and directed him to surrender before the police by Sunday evening.
In a special sitting, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the case, citing the gravity and seriousness of the incident.
The court stayed the 14 July order of a magistrate's court in Kalyan granting bail to Mhatre, describing the decision as "perverse" and observing that the lower court had failed to adequately consider his criminal antecedents.
The High Court directed Mhatre to surrender before investigating officers by Sunday evening, warning that proceedings to attach his immovable properties could be initiated if he failed to comply.
The Bench noted that 18 criminal cases involving allegations of assault had previously been registered against Mhatre, although he had been acquitted in 17 of them. It observed that the magistrate had treated the matter too lightly despite allegations that Mhatre and four associates assaulted doctors at a municipal hospital.
The judges also expressed concern that the bail order did not require Mhatre to report to the police station or cooperate with the investigation.
The High Court similarly stayed the bail granted to Mhatre's four co-accused, who were arrested in connection with the alleged assault.
The case relates to an incident on the night of 6 July at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli, where Mhatre and his associates allegedly attacked two doctors and nursing staff after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another medical facility.
During the hearing, the Bench appealed to doctors across Maharashtra to reconsider their proposed strike scheduled for 22 July, saying uninterrupted medical services were in the larger public interest.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on 21 July.
With IANS inputs