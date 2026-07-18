Bombay High Court stays bail of Shiv Sena corporator accused of assaulting doctors

The Bombay High Court on Saturday stayed the bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who is accused of assaulting doctors and nurses at a civic hospital in Thane district, and directed him to surrender before the police by Sunday evening.

In a special sitting, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the case, citing the gravity and seriousness of the incident.

The court stayed the 14 July order of a magistrate's court in Kalyan granting bail to Mhatre, describing the decision as "perverse" and observing that the lower court had failed to adequately consider his criminal antecedents.

The High Court directed Mhatre to surrender before investigating officers by Sunday evening, warning that proceedings to attach his immovable properties could be initiated if he failed to comply.

The Bench noted that 18 criminal cases involving allegations of assault had previously been registered against Mhatre, although he had been acquitted in 17 of them. It observed that the magistrate had treated the matter too lightly despite allegations that Mhatre and four associates assaulted doctors at a municipal hospital.