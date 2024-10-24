Bombay High Court stays guidelines for highrises on Marine Drive

The Bombay High Court in an interim order on Thursday, 24 October, stayed the implementation of guidelines to facilitate the redevelopment of buildings on Marine Drive up to 58 metres, wondering if the authorities want to change the area’s skyline.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar questioned how the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government could issue such guidelines.

“What are you (authorities) doing? How can you take such a decision? Imagine the entire skyline of Marine Drive changed,” the court said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Federation of Churchgate Residents challenging the 2023 guidelines issued by the state government to the BMC, which needs to be followed while granting permission for redevelopment projects along the iconic promenade.