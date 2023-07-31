Bond over sports and movies, do not seek info on JEE (A) ranks: IIT-B

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has issued guidelines urging students to desist from asking fellow students for details that might reveal their caste and instead encouraged them to bond over commonalities like sports, music and movies.

The anti-discrimination guidelines come months after allegations of caste discrimination at the premiere institute surfaced following the death of Darshan Solanki, a first-year BTech (Chemical) student.

Apart from circulating the guidelines among students, authorities have also pasted them at different locations on the institute’s Powai campus.

According to the guidelines, it is inappropriate to ask fellow students about their birth, admission, and the category they belong to as it could lead to conscious or subconscious bias.