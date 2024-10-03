BookMyShow files FIR over black market sale of Coldplay concert tickets

Online ticket aggregator BookMyShow on Thursday said it has filed an FIR over black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay.

In a statement, the company said it is assessing potential cancellation of tickets that are being sold "unethically".

“In its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025' in India, BookMyShow has lodged a formal FIR (first information report) on Wednesday, 2 October.

"This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on September 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us. BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai Police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms," the statement read.

The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai in January 2025 has been clouded by concerns about ticketing scams as millions of fans scrambled for a limited number of tickets and turned to social media to vent their anger.