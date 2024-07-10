Blow to BJP govt as Punjab-Haryana HC orders removal of barricades at Shambhu

Haryana additional advocate-general Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove the barricading within seven days. “The barricading was done since 10 February to maintain law and order. The farmers, approximately 400-500 in number, are currently sitting on the Punjab side,” he said.

Ambala resident and advocate Vasu Shandilya had filed a PIL (public interest litigation) in the high court demanding the reopening of the Shambhu border point. Several farmer leaders and the Centre, Haryana and Punjab were made parties in the petition.

The HC issued similar instructions to the Punjab government to ensure law and order and to remove any barricades on the Punjab side as well.

Reacting to the decision, farmers' bodies have scheduled a meeting on 16 July to discuss the directive in-depth, and their future course of action, according to PTI. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher was quoted as saying by the media: “We had previously clarified that the road was not blocked by us. The barricades were set up by the Centre and the Haryana government.”

National highway 44 has been closed for almost five months owing to the farmers' protest, which has severely affected business for Ambala's shopkeepers, traders, and street vendors.