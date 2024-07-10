Blow to BJP govt as Punjab-Haryana HC orders removal of barricades at Shambhu
Farmers have been stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri border points since their march was stopped by security forces on 13 February
In a significant setback for the BJP government in Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the state to remove the barricades at the Shambhu border point near Ambala within seven days.
These barricades were established in February by the government to halt the 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), comprising farmers protesting against the BJP-led Union government's policies.
Farmers have been camping at the border since 13 February following the stoppage of their march. Among their various demands are a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.
The court's orders were issued in response to multiple petitions addressing farmer issues and the blockade. A division bench comprising justices G.S. Sandhawalia and Vikas Bahl directed the Haryana government to dismantle the barricades. The court also emphasised that preventive measures should be taken according to the law in case of any law and order issues.
The high court said the situation at the Shambhu border is peaceful, and since the farmers' demands are from the Central government, they should be allowed to march to Delhi. Responding to the Haryana government's argument that the farmers would enter Ambala and surround the superintendent of police's office if the barricades were removed from Shambhu, the high court said in a democracy, farmers cannot be stopped from entering an area or staging a protest.
Haryana additional advocate-general Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove the barricading within seven days. “The barricading was done since 10 February to maintain law and order. The farmers, approximately 400-500 in number, are currently sitting on the Punjab side,” he said.
Ambala resident and advocate Vasu Shandilya had filed a PIL (public interest litigation) in the high court demanding the reopening of the Shambhu border point. Several farmer leaders and the Centre, Haryana and Punjab were made parties in the petition.
The HC issued similar instructions to the Punjab government to ensure law and order and to remove any barricades on the Punjab side as well.
Reacting to the decision, farmers' bodies have scheduled a meeting on 16 July to discuss the directive in-depth, and their future course of action, according to PTI. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher was quoted as saying by the media: “We had previously clarified that the road was not blocked by us. The barricades were set up by the Centre and the Haryana government.”
National highway 44 has been closed for almost five months owing to the farmers' protest, which has severely affected business for Ambala's shopkeepers, traders, and street vendors.
