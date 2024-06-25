Farmers seek arrest of those who tried to create 'ruckus' at Shambu border

Farmers protesting at the Shambhu border in Punjab's Patiala district over various demands on Tuesday, 25 June, demanded that a group of people who allegedly tried to create a ruckus at the protest site be arrested.

They alleged that some "miscreants" backed by the Punjab and Haryana governments had hatched a "conspiracy" to defame their ongoing agitation.

Farmers had on Sunday alleged that a group of people tried to create a ruckus and attempted to take over the stage at the protest site.

However, the other group, which included traders from Ambala, denied the charge. saying they had gone there to highlight their losses due to the Ambala-Ludhiana national highway being blocked and request the farmers lift the blockade.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since 13 February after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The march was led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to press the government to accept their demands such as a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.